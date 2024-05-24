Open Mod 2024.2.22 [24-May-2024]

Share · View all patches · Build 14483708 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 15:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Fixes:

-fixed an issue where the blood decals on the walls would not be spawned anymore when hitting a player who was close to a wall

-fixed an issue where the extraction enemy AI could go through a big bunker door in Extraction, causing unpleasant experience when dying like that

-fixed an issue where the extraction enemy AI would be able to shoot through our player’s shield

-fixed an issue where in Extraction sometimes the player would stop into an invisible collider after opening a sliding door

-fixed a lot of scenarios where the enemy AI could shoot the player through the sliding doors

-fixed an issue where the collected loot card bars (in pause menu and endgame) were not in a proper scroll view, and could get out of the screen if collected too many

-removed one of the loot crates in Extraction which was not setup to open

-fixed an annoying issue where the fonts would sometimes not be rendered well, causing missing letters or uninteligible text. Now all the texts are inteligible due to using a new better font

-fixed an issue where in CoD Killhouse map some spawns would be outside the map

Added/Changed:

-changed the way the players load into a map. Now there will be a screen with players loading and their loading status, and the game will only start after everyone loaded successfully, or if someone is loading for too long they will be kicked after 60 seconds of loading

-changed the Defusal/Demolition round time length. Instead of 6 minutes rounds we now have 3 minutes rounds

-changed the Defusal/Demolition round win limit. Instead of 4 rounds win now the winner team must reach 10 rounds win.

-changed the pre round time/pre-game time length. Instead of 30 seconds in respawning game modes or 40 seconds in Extraction, those timers have been decreased to 15 seconds, since now we wait for everyone to load in, those timers don’t need to be big anymore

-added cool blood decals on the player when they get hit

-increased the blood particles when hitting a player

-made the round timer show in pause menu in all game modes, not only in demolition

-ditched the tutorial picture of the game mode while in loading map screen. Now those game mode information pictures can be found only in the how to play menu. We’ve also highlighted in the pause menu that those game mode information can be found in the how to play menu.

-cleaned up the map loading screen

-retook pictures of all maps for the map loading screen

-decreased the intensity of laser lines again because they were too bright and could give up the player's position. Now they could still give up the player position but not as much, since they are not that visible anymore

-added a popup saying the Steam Friends menu is not available when the player is in a room, to avoid any confusions

-pushed the multiplayer version up to avoid unwanted mismatches. This means that players who didn’t update to the latest version will not see lobbies created by players who updated and the other way around