Hey troublemakers,

🛠 A new mini patch has been pushed, fixing an issue that sneaked into the last version 🛠

What's new?

Fixed Alda not triggering the last event after fulfilling Colobra

Fixed a blocker after finishing Gabi's Blank Page quest

Added missing symbols in the credits

We're still hard at work hunting bugs, thanks for your support!

Good days and play well!

The Seed by Seed team