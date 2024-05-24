 Skip to content

Moon's Creed: Prologue update for 24 May 2024

Weekly Patch 2

Share · View all patches · Build 14483688 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 15:09:35 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Shops and card rewards can now have upgraded versions of cards.
Numerous QQL improvements.
The Merchant and Mighty Gazelle have arrived.
The Merchant panel is receiving a new design, so please bear with us during this update.
Light Divestment and Rise of the Dark cards are fixed. (Thanks for the feedback)
The Cosmic Cycle card is fixed. (Thanks for the feedback)
Fixed the Dark Weaver card bug (Echo).
The last played zodiac sign and hero will now be automatically selected. (Thanks for the feedback)
Fixed the Shadowmend combat effect.
Fixed Bosses not giving rare cards.

