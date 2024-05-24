Minimap and Instant Healing!

v1.0.45
Gameplay
- allow players to consume "medicine" to recover health (previously the only way to consume health was over time)
- modify run/sprint mechanic (a sprinting character will switch to run if the player stops moving)
- change default hotkeys for weapons
- revert to 3rd person perspective as default perspective
- add hotkeys for scavenging players to directly open the AreaMap (m) and CommunityPerks/Upgrades (U)
UI
- add minimap to combat HUD
- rearrange combat HUD layout
Fix
- fix bug with immobile and unresponsive-to-sound zombies in downtown level
- reintroduce and improve zombie recoil upon hit (a previous version had accidentally removed it from the game)
Changed files in this update