Those Left Behind update for 24 May 2024

Minimap and Instant Healing!

Those Left Behind update for 24 May 2024 · Last edited 24 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.0.45

Gameplay

  1. allow players to consume "medicine" to recover health (previously the only way to consume health was over time)
  2. modify run/sprint mechanic (a sprinting character will switch to run if the player stops moving)
  3. change default hotkeys for weapons
  4. revert to 3rd person perspective as default perspective
  5. add hotkeys for scavenging players to directly open the AreaMap (m) and CommunityPerks/Upgrades (U)

UI

  1. add minimap to combat HUD
  2. rearrange combat HUD layout

Fix

  1. fix bug with immobile and unresponsive-to-sound zombies in downtown level
  2. reintroduce and improve zombie recoil upon hit (a previous version had accidentally removed it from the game)

