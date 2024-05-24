Supermoves Playtest Officially Offline - Exciting News Ahead!

Dear Supermoves Community,

With the sun setting on the Supermoves playtest, and we wanted to thank each and every one of you for your participation. Your passion and feedback have been invaluable in shaping the parkour experience. As the playtest is now officially offline, we are thrilled to announce that the demo will be available alongside Steam Next Fest on June 10th. Get ready to dive back into the world of Supermoves and experience the adrenaline-pumping action once again, faster, higher, stronger!

But that's not all - exciting things are on the horizon! We are delighted and proud to reveal our collaboration with the talented Finnish musician, Olli Heino. As Tomi Toikka, our CEO, said : “Music is a vital part of the parkour experience in Supermoves. With Olli, we managed to find an extraordinary partner who not only deeply understood our vision for the game, but is helping us elevate it throughout the experience with unique music that adapts to every situation in the game.” Olli has composed an original soundtrack that perfectly complements the gameplay, adding a new dimension to the Supermoves experience. In his own words: “The opportunity to work in collaboration with Makea Games has been an incredible experience for me. I’m proud and very happy to have been part of the team’s strong and unrelenting vision in creating a thrilling and unique game that is Supermoves.” The soundtrack will be available with Supermoves Deluxe Edition as part of the perks!

But we have more in the work for you, so stay tuned for more updates and announcements on what's to come in the world of Supermoves. Thank you for your continued support and enthusiasm. Get ready to unleash your inner ninja and conquer new challenges with Supermoves!

Exciting times ahead!