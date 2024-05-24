【Version 1.35】

New features: Otaku and computer. Otaku helps players build and upgrade their computers. Computers can be upgraded to install different apps, each with its own unique features, which are currently only available.

New feature: Express box. It is used to receive items obtained by the player through the computer or other special means

All players receive a gold card by default, which can be picked up at the Courier box

New feature: Repairman. You can spend GP at the camp repairman to quickly repair everything on your body

New feature: The warehouse can be quickly opened anywhere in the camp, making it easy for players to organize their warehouses and backpacks

New function: Now you can quickly put items directly into the container in the warehouse, and the mouse can pick up the item and click the container in the warehouse directly to put the item quickly

New armor: Chest Rig, Plate Carrier. More storage space for bullets

New container: ammo box. Able to store bullets, with 9x6 (54) cell storage space

Item function changes: Bank card SVIP (gold card) is changed to virtual payment, bank card VIP (silver card) is changed to open the safety door of the bank vault, bank card (blue card) is changed to open the ATM machine (not yet open).

Military vehicles added rare items: Ammo boxes

Luxury sports car Added rare items: Bank Card SVIP (Gold Card)

Fixed a BUG where new guns could not reload directly in the backpack

Fixed a BUG where the name of a new gun would not be displayed or displayed incorrectly in English

Change the picture of the special boots

*Military gloves and special gloves picture interchange