Our New Game Scalf X is Coming to Next Fest in June!

Scalf X Demo Edition Steam Next Fest: June 2024!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2856210/Scalf_X/

Hello Gamers,

Red Axe Games is very excited to announce Scalf X, our new game that we have been working on for a long time! This amazing adventure, which you are eagerly waiting for, will meet you with the demo version in June.💥

What is Scalf X ? 🔫👾

**Scalf X is a unique adventure in the 3D FPS roguelite genre that immerses you in the heart of a fantasy world. You must hone your combat skills and think strategically to survive in this world full of dangerous creatures. You'll engage in action-packed battles from a first-person perspective, using your quick reflexes and tactical acumen to take down your enemies.

With each new level, you can buy temporary upgrades from the Market to gain instant advantages or invest in permanent boosts from the Market to build a stronger character for the long term. The choice is yours!

Scalf X's rich variety of weapons and abilities allows each player to find their own play style.

With different weapons in each hand, you can try different tactics against your enemies and customize your character by progressing through the skill tree.

Sudden events on the battlefield give you the opportunity to gain strategic advantages, such as the ability to place turrets or life turrets. Using these events at the right time and in the right place can change the fate of the battle.**

**

Key Features 🚩

**

**3D FPS Roguelite Experience: Breathe new life into the Roguelite genre with 3D FPS shooter depth. Experience action-packed battles from a first-person perspective on an adventure where death is not the end and every new beginning makes you stronger.

[b]Strategic Weapon Combinations:** Shape the battlefield to your playstyle by carrying different weapons in each hand. Hunt enemies from afar with a long-range weapon while preparing for sudden attacks with a melee weapon in your other hand. Each weapon combination offers a different strategic advantage, discover the deadliest combination!

Personalized Skill Tree: Choose from a wide variety of abilities to create your own unique playstyle. Whether you're boosting the power of your turrets as a technician or increasing your stamina as a life-stealing specialist, each skill choice will make you unique.

Choose from a wide variety of abilities to create your own unique playstyle. Whether you're boosting the power of your turrets as a technician or increasing your stamina as a life-stealing specialist, each skill choice will make you unique. Dynamic and Surprise-Filled Battlefield: Momentary events can turn the tide of battle in an instant. gain a tactical advantage over your enemies by launching turrets or life turrets. using the battlefield wisely is key to survival.

Momentary events can turn the tide of battle in an instant. gain a tactical advantage over your enemies by launching turrets or life turrets. using the battlefield wisely is key to survival. Strategic Resource Management: The Market and the Market offer you different paths. Get instant advantages by buying temporary buffs from the Market or invest in permanent buffs from the Market to create a stronger character in the long run. managing your resources wisely will help you survive challenging levels.

The Market and the Market offer you different paths. Get instant advantages by buying temporary buffs from the Market or invest in permanent buffs from the Market to create a stronger character in the long run. managing your resources wisely will help you survive challenging levels. Infinite Replayability: With randomly generated levels, enemies and items, every play experience is different. Each time you will face new challenges and develop different strategies to explore the depths of Scalf X.[/b]





When is Early Access?

Scalf X early access is coming in 2024! Bigger adventures, more characters and an in-depth story await you. Get ready, because you're in for an epic journey through the world of Scalf X.





Follow Us!

Follow us on our Steam page, Discord page and social media accounts for updates and announcements. Also, don't forget to share your feedback after downloading and playing the demo. Your feedback is very valuable to us!

[url=https://discord.gg/CfPSqWg7]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43474063/39b8998c02d4b1f82b4042f83c62a7881c96b95d.png)

[/url]