May Update - Week #4

Sorted an error where the player was grabbing the air instead of grabbing the jump-through platform when run dropping from a solid block, between a 2 block gap to the left. And not grabbing to the right.



Remember to tap jump if the grabbing block is a solid block, or he won't grab on when run dropping.



Ledge drop with just, a super quick tap of the jump key/button. Hold jump too long and you'll fail. Practice makes perfect.



Current stage of progress on Game/Bonus/Secret Levels. Game Levels: Final Testing. Final Testing. Final Testing. Final Testing. Final Testing. Final Testing. Final Testing. Final Testing. Final Testing. Final Testing. Final Testing. Final Testing. Final Testing. Final Testing. Final Testing. Final Testing. Final Testing. Final Testing. Final Testing. Final Testing. Bonus Levels: Designing/Reworking Designing/Reworking Designing Designing Testing Testing Designing Designing Designing Designing Designing Testing Designing Designing Designing Designing Designing Designing Designing Designing Secret levels: Testing Testing Testing Designing Testing Designing Testing Testing Designing Testing Designing Designing Designing Designing Designing Testing Designing Designing Testing Testing



I will keep this list updated, as the progress on the levels changes, towards finalising. I will work through the levels at Final testing/testing stage first to get them finalised. I will add the levels to the game when they have been fully tested and all 20 levels in group (Game/Bonus/Secret) are finalised.

PLEASE NOTE!

I have noticed that my game has started to not load sometimes. I think its when I have a Xbox one controller attach to PC, I normally have done all testing with just keys. Not sure if its just Xbox one controller or any Xinput controllers. If your having trouble starting game too, this could be the reason. Try connecting your controller after starting game. Sorry for the inconvenience, I'll look into why this happens at a later date.

Thank you for your time, and thank you very much for your patience.