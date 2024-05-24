 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Incursion Red River update for 24 May 2024

Update 1.0.15.3 - Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 14483263 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 13:52:10 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've released another small hotfix that tackles some of the most severe issues reported by the community.

[FIXES]

  • Fixed Rock Collisions.
  • Fixed Belt Dimensions when looting from AI.
  • Fixed Jammer Placement for one mission.
  • Fixed Door Unlocking not functioning correctly.
  • Fixed KRISS Vector right side slot attachment rotation.
  • Fixed AK B-13 being compatible with SAG MK3 Upper Rail.
  • Fixed Resetting Character causing death.

[DISCLAIMER]

If you are facing performance issues or graphical bugs when playing with DLSS turned on, make sure to update your driver and eventually try to reinstall the newest driver!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2116121
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link