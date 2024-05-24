Update 1.0.15.3 - Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 14483263 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 13:52:10 UTC by Wendy

We've released another small hotfix that tackles some of the most severe issues reported by the community.

[FIXES]

Fixed Rock Collisions.

Fixed Belt Dimensions when looting from AI.

Fixed Jammer Placement for one mission.

Fixed Door Unlocking not functioning correctly.

Fixed KRISS Vector right side slot attachment rotation.

Fixed AK B-13 being compatible with SAG MK3 Upper Rail.

Fixed Resetting Character causing death.

[DISCLAIMER]

If you are facing performance issues or graphical bugs when playing with DLSS turned on, make sure to update your driver and eventually try to reinstall the newest driver!