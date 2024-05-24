 Skip to content

Limbo Revolution update for 24 May 2024

Hot Fix #002

Hot Fix #002

Build 14483223 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 13:46:15 UTC

Hey all got a hot fix for some issues brought up in the discord, at the moment if you are the creator of the server you will have issues due to being both the server and client it is firing everything twice. I am still working on fixing everything attached to this issue so please be patient with those issues. Now in to the fixes.

  • Single player now available to start
  • Performance fixes in Main Menu
  • General performance fixes
  • Character positioning on the map should be fixed now I did test it and seems to be working
  • Gun only able to be reloaded after shooting at least 1 round
  • Opening your map will stop you from shooting

Hope you all have a good weekend more updates to come soon!

If you have any issues please post on Steam forums or on our Discord

(This is an amateur project and it shows, as I learn and grow the game will get better)

