ARKSYNC - Update 1.5.2.1

We've got a lot of new players so wanted to get this bad boy out fast. So I've been working extra hard on this update, and I think you're going to like it. This update carries over to the Demo (0.5.7.1) as well. Also thanks to everyone that's been sharing the game around, you wouldn't believe how much it helps 💙

🔻PATCH 1.5.2.1

Forgot a bit of code in the 1.5.2.0 build that makes the dialog skip input work. All fixed now!

🔻Recall System

After hearing player feedback I've added a way to leave any mission level and return to the garage, but with a small catch. To use it open the Pause Menu and select "Recall". The Recall Device will now deploy near the player in game. Remain inside the device for 8 seconds to instantly be extracted with all resources saved. The activation time will reset if players leave the device, making extraction during combat nearly impossible.

This feature is so players can enter levels without having to commit to beating them, but just want to run around them and explore. You still lose everything if you die though so careful out there.

🔻Miscellaneous Fixes and Changes

Fixed BH's Dialog Icon so it doesn't show up as a grey box

Utility Turrets no longer shoot enemy turrets

Fixed a bug where character inputs were being triggered during UI interfaces

The dialog skip button is now linked correctly to the "Interact" Key

When using the Mod Bench character no longer holds weapon

When taking the Gateway Elevator back to the surface you now appear in the correct location

Moved Lockdown Event data from the bottom right, to the bottom center of the screen

All Lockdown and Boss Rooms now have caution holograms before entering

Added more intro dialogs to "Otto"

Fixed Locker System credit exploit

Lowered credit value of tier 1 weapons, the bubble shield, Flak Grenades, and Proximity Mines to 10 Credits to purchase, 4 Credits to sell at a store, and 2 Credits to scrap at the locker.

One issue I need to make note of is UI navigation, currently set to work with the default controls, meaning it is not affected by rebinding. I really need to get back to E2, but this might need my attention sooner than later.

If you find any bugs to report, or feedback you'd like considered share it on our official Dykom Discord Server. Thanks for playing!

- Mike Garn / Dykom Software

CONNECT:

