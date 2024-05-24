 Skip to content

HAELE 3D - Hand Poser Lite update for 24 May 2024

v93+94 Posing and Quality of Life

Build 14483182 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 13:36:18 UTC

  • CHANGED - Default posing gizmo mode is now set to '""Relative"" from ""World""
    and to ""Rotate"" from Translate""
    These are lot more convenient for posing.
  • CHANGED - Transform options are now on the top for better visibility.
  • CHANGED - Mouse Input: Left Click: UI Interaction, Right Click: Camera Rotate, Middle Click: Camera Pan, Wheel: Zoom
  • CHANGED - Presets Button is now first in the row
  • CHANGED - Undo does not change camera location
  • CHANGED - Delete ""x"" is more prominent on saved slot buttons
  • CHANGED - Save game window editable text gets auto focus on opening
  • CHANGED - Editable text have a light background
  • CHANGED - Improved visibility on scroll boxes and sliders
  • ADDED - Control descriptions to the upper right corner
  • CHANGED - Bones can be selected even when they are under the Gizmo
  • CHANGED - Adjusted hand collision
  • FIXED - Fixes in Korean and Hungarian Translation
  • ADDED - Some missing translation lines to Portrait Studio

