 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

HAELE 3D - Feet Poser Pro update for 24 May 2024

v94 Various Things

Share · View all patches · Build 14483170 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 16:33:08 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • CHANGED - Bones can be selected even when they are under the Gizmo
  • CHANGED - Adjusted hand collision
  • FIXED - Fixes in Korean and Hungarian Translation
  • ADDED - Some missing translation lines to Portrait Studio
Twitter Youtube Discord LinkTree Website [DeviantArt](https://www.deviantart.com /igeolwen) PRESS KIT Pixiv

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2570230/HAELE_3D__Hand_Poser_Lite/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2327780/HAELE_3D__Feet_Poser_Pro/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2540240/HAELE_3D__Hand_Poser_Pro/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2378840/HAELE_3D__Feet_Poser_Lite
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2769110/Line_of_Fire__Pirate_Waltz/

Changed files in this update

Depot 2327781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link