Early Access Update 2: Camp Drop 1

Dear tinkerers,

the second Early Access content drop just hit, this time bringing more action to the camp.

big thanks to everybody who is playing Rogue Voltage in Early Access. Special thanks to everybody who joined the Discord to give feedback, post ideas, help brainstorming for new content and report bugs. Everybody is invited to join!

NEW CAMP STRUCTURES:

Refinery - Gives Upgrade status to a passthrough module between camp visits

Power Plant - Charges a storage module between camp visits

Watchtower - First Reroll is free

MODULES:

[Nerf] Sensor Sensor now only triggers once the other sensors trigger for the first time each turn

[Buff] Condensator now drops without malfunctioning

[Rework] Potion Factory moved to uncommon

CHARACTERS:

[Nerf] Plasma Mech has Overload back on the colored Austerity Cell

REWORKS :

?-Charging Station will either hand out a storage cell like before or (new) give you a Storage Capacity Enhancer with replicating

BUGFIXES:

Fixed bug in which Accumulation Sensor didn't trigger at end of battle

Passive Storage Inductor now only puts it charge in a non-full, non-cooldown, non-outoforder storage module

Infinitely Replicating Storage Cell now extinguishes Fire status on replication

Fixed Accelerator not waiting for inverter

Fixed Chrono Sensor not waiting correctly

Fixed Grav. Immunity modules not waiting correctly

Fixed Bug with menu not closing when returning to main menu during module selection

Fixed faulty "Select target for module" string when changing racks during target query

Fixed faulty message string when using Capactiy Enhancer

OTHER:

Added Ukrainian translation (WIP)

KNOWN BUGS (that I still couldn't fix this week):

You can save-scum downpayments on camp structures

Saving in camp rerolls jack colors in shop.

Soft lock in tutorial when ignoring the tutorial instructions.

Enjoy wiring up the new version, let me know what you think in the comments or the Discord .

If you're having fun with Rogue Voltage, please leave a Steam review, this helps us a lot!!

Thank you for playing.

All the best from summery Berlin,

Luca