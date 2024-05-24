Early Access Update 2: Camp Drop 1

Dear tinkerers,
the second Early Access content drop just hit, this time bringing more action to the camp.
big thanks to everybody who is playing Rogue Voltage in Early Access. Special thanks to everybody who joined the Discord to give feedback, post ideas, help brainstorming for new content and report bugs. Everybody is invited to join!
NEW CAMP STRUCTURES:
- Refinery - Gives Upgrade status to a passthrough module between camp visits
- Power Plant - Charges a storage module between camp visits
- Watchtower - First Reroll is free
MODULES:
- [Nerf] Sensor Sensor now only triggers once the other sensors trigger for the first time each turn
- [Buff] Condensator now drops without malfunctioning
- [Rework] Potion Factory moved to uncommon
CHARACTERS:
- [Nerf] Plasma Mech has Overload back on the colored Austerity Cell
REWORKS :
- ?-Charging Station will either hand out a storage cell like before or (new) give you a Storage Capacity Enhancer with replicating
BUGFIXES:
- Fixed bug in which Accumulation Sensor didn't trigger at end of battle
- Passive Storage Inductor now only puts it charge in a non-full, non-cooldown, non-outoforder storage module
- Infinitely Replicating Storage Cell now extinguishes Fire status on replication
- Fixed Accelerator not waiting for inverter
- Fixed Chrono Sensor not waiting correctly
- Fixed Grav. Immunity modules not waiting correctly
- Fixed Bug with menu not closing when returning to main menu during module selection
- Fixed faulty "Select target for module" string when changing racks during target query
- Fixed faulty message string when using Capactiy Enhancer
OTHER:
- Added Ukrainian translation (WIP)
KNOWN BUGS (that I still couldn't fix this week):
- You can save-scum downpayments on camp structures
- Saving in camp rerolls jack colors in shop.
- Soft lock in tutorial when ignoring the tutorial instructions.
Enjoy wiring up the new version, let me know what you think in the comments or the Discord .
If you're having fun with Rogue Voltage, please leave a Steam review, this helps us a lot!!
Thank you for playing.
All the best from summery Berlin,
Luca
