Hotfix 4.0.1150

Build 14483089 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 13:59:21 UTC by Wendy

This is a minor update for Tennis Manager 2024.

We've focused on a few technical bug fixes found by the community; thanks again!

Fixes :

The calendar becomes slower and slower as the game session went on.

The calendar sometimes crashes on auto save.

The game crashes when accepting wild cards when already registered to a tournament.

Trainings session should not be set before a match.

2 staff's attributes were not correctly named

Little UI & text fixes.

Remember to restart Steam if you haven't received the update.

The Rebound team