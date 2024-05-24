Hotfix 4.0.1150

This is a minor update for Tennis Manager 2024.
We've focused on a few technical bug fixes found by the community; thanks again!
Fixes :
- The calendar becomes slower and slower as the game session went on.
- The calendar sometimes crashes on auto save.
- The game crashes when accepting wild cards when already registered to a tournament.
- Trainings session should not be set before a match.
- 2 staff's attributes were not correctly named
- Little UI & text fixes.
Remember to restart Steam if you haven't received the update.
The Rebound team
Changed files in this update