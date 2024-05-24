 Skip to content

Tennis Manager 2024 update for 24 May 2024

Hotfix 4.0.1150

Share · View all patches · Build 14483089 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 13:59:21 UTC by Wendy

This is a minor update for Tennis Manager 2024.
We've focused on a few technical bug fixes found by the community; thanks again!

Fixes :

  • The calendar becomes slower and slower as the game session went on.
  • The calendar sometimes crashes on auto save.
  • The game crashes when accepting wild cards when already registered to a tournament.
  • Trainings session should not be set before a match.
  • 2 staff's attributes were not correctly named
  • Little UI & text fixes.

Remember to restart Steam if you haven't received the update.

The Rebound team

