- CHANGED - Default posing gizmo mode is now set to '"Relative" from "World"
and to "Rotate" from Translate"
These are lot more convenient for posing.
- CHANGED - Transform options are now on the top for better visibility.
- CHANGED - Mouse Input: Left Click: UI Interaction, Right Click: Camera Rotate, Middle Click: Camera Pan, Wheel: Zoom
- CHANGED - Presets Button is now first in the row
- CHANGED - Undo does not change camera location
- CHANGED - Delete "x" is more prominent on saved slot buttons
- CHANGED - Save game window editable text gets auto focus on opening
- CHANGED - Editable text have a light background
- CHANGED - Improved visibility on scroll boxes and sliders
- ADDED - Control descriptions to the upper right corner
- CHANGED - Bones can be selected even when they are under the Gizmo
- CHANGED - Adjusted hand collision
- FIXED - Fixes in Korean and Hungarian Translation
- ADDED - Some missing translation lines to Portrait Studio
HAELE 3D - Feet Poser Lite update for 24 May 2024
v93+94 Posing and Quality of Life
Patchnotes via Steam Community
