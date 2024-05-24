v.1.0.2.0 Update x Bootcamp Mode

Introducing our new Bootcamp Mode!
New to the game?
Bootcamp Mode is designed for players from levels 1 to 15, providing a unique opportunity to learn game mechanics and improve combat skills.
Update v.1.0.2.0 also includes:
Anti-cheat enhancements for a fair gaming experience.
Weapon balancing to ensure gameplay is both challenging and enjoyable.
v.1.0.2.0 Patch Notes
- Added new Bootcamp Mode, open for Lv1 - Lv15 (Rank Iron)
- Enhanced anti-cheat
- Decreased the pre-match rumble time
- Partially fixed the mic disconnection.
- Fixed wrong covers and thumbnails in blueprints.
- Fixed badge pop-up notification errors.
- [Quest Only] Slightly optimized the performance
S686
- Pellets per shot: 9 → 8
- Damage: 198 → 176
- Headshot damage: 277.2 → 169.4
- Increased the recoil by 30%
Flame12
- Damage: 91 → 66
- Headshot damage: 127.4 → 72.6
- Increased the recoil by 100%
[Solo Mode]
- Decreased the bot numbers.
- Now bots no longer drop ammo.
- Slightly tuned the storm circle range and game pace.
