v.1.0.2.0 Update x Bootcamp Mode

Introducing our new Bootcamp Mode!

New to the game?

Bootcamp Mode is designed for players from levels 1 to 15, providing a unique opportunity to learn game mechanics and improve combat skills.

Update v.1.0.2.0 also includes:

Anti-cheat enhancements for a fair gaming experience.

Weapon balancing to ensure gameplay is both challenging and enjoyable.

v.1.0.2.0 Patch Notes

Added new Bootcamp Mode, open for Lv1 - Lv15 (Rank Iron)

Enhanced anti-cheat

Decreased the pre-match rumble time

Partially fixed the mic disconnection.

Fixed wrong covers and thumbnails in blueprints.

Fixed badge pop-up notification errors.

[Quest Only] Slightly optimized the performance

S686

Pellets per shot: 9 → 8

Damage: 198 → 176

Headshot damage: 277.2 → 169.4

Increased the recoil by 30%

Flame12

Damage: 91 → 66

Headshot damage: 127.4 → 72.6

Increased the recoil by 100%

[Solo Mode]