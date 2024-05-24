 Skip to content

Contractors Showdown update for 24 May 2024

v.1.0.2.0 Update x Bootcamp Mode

Share · View all patches · Build 14482931 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 16:33:10 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Introducing our new Bootcamp Mode!

New to the game?
Bootcamp Mode is designed for players from levels 1 to 15, providing a unique opportunity to learn game mechanics and improve combat skills.

Update v.1.0.2.0 also includes:
Anti-cheat enhancements for a fair gaming experience.
Weapon balancing to ensure gameplay is both challenging and enjoyable.

v.1.0.2.0 Patch Notes
  • Added new Bootcamp Mode, open for Lv1 - Lv15 (Rank Iron)
  • Enhanced anti-cheat
  • Decreased the pre-match rumble time
  • Partially fixed the mic disconnection.
  • Fixed wrong covers and thumbnails in blueprints.
  • Fixed badge pop-up notification errors.
  • [Quest Only] Slightly optimized the performance

S686

  • Pellets per shot: 9 → 8
  • Damage: 198 → 176
  • Headshot damage: 277.2 → 169.4
  • Increased the recoil by 30%

Flame12

  • Damage: 91 → 66
  • Headshot damage: 127.4 → 72.6
  • Increased the recoil by 100%

[Solo Mode]

  • Decreased the bot numbers.
  • Now bots no longer drop ammo.
  • Slightly tuned the storm circle range and game pace.

