V1.0.5 update

Thank you all for your support of "Esports Godfather". We have now addressed the following issues in this update:
- Fixed an error that may occur during the transfer window.
- Fixed potential errors during scrims.
- Rectified issues with the settlement of certain monthly objectives.
- Fixed some unresolved monthly objectives.
- Rectified issues with certain daily training activities.
- Adjusted the participation logic for cards "Overwatch" and "Bound".
- Fixed an issue with the "Mutual Aid Medal" equipment, now providing bonus to summons.
- Fixed the problem with the card "Resourceful" not correctly drawing cards.
- Resolved errors during interview segments.
- Fixed the issue where the hand may get stuck.
- Fixed the error when inputting custom team names using Tab.
- Fixed switching problems with the module above the custom options.
- Optimized the prompt for repeated heroes in scrims.
- Adjusted the appearance probability during interview segments.
Changed files in this update