电竞教父 update for 24 May 2024

V1.0.5 update

24 May 2024

Thank you all for your support of "Esports Godfather". We have now addressed the following issues in this update:

  • Fixed an error that may occur during the transfer window.
  • Fixed potential errors during scrims.
  • Rectified issues with the settlement of certain monthly objectives.
  • Fixed some unresolved monthly objectives.
  • Rectified issues with certain daily training activities.
  • Adjusted the participation logic for cards "Overwatch" and "Bound".
  • Fixed an issue with the "Mutual Aid Medal" equipment, now providing bonus to summons.
  • Fixed the problem with the card "Resourceful" not correctly drawing cards.
  • Resolved errors during interview segments.
  • Fixed the issue where the hand may get stuck.
  • Fixed the error when inputting custom team names using Tab.
  • Fixed switching problems with the module above the custom options.
  • Optimized the prompt for repeated heroes in scrims.
  • Adjusted the appearance probability during interview segments.

