- Added more UI zoom levels for players with high-DPI screens.
- Fixed bogus "conquered villain" messages and tech advances when killing hostile fighters after a duel was won.
- Fixed duplicate Structure group in the Castle building menu.
- Fixed fire respawning glitch caused by player claiming a tile with fire in it (such as after a fire trap was set off).
KeeperRL update for 24 May 2024
KeeperRL v1.0 hotfix 19 is out
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
KeeperRL Content Depot 329971
- Loading history…
Windows 32-bit KeeperRL Windows Depot 329972
- Loading history…
macOS KeeperRL Mac Depot 329973
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit KeeperRL Depot Linux 64-bit Depot 329975
- Loading history…
Windows 64-bit KeeperRL Windows 64-bit Depot 329976
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update