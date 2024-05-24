 Skip to content

KeeperRL update for 24 May 2024

KeeperRL v1.0 hotfix 19 is out

  • Added more UI zoom levels for players with high-DPI screens.
  • Fixed bogus "conquered villain" messages and tech advances when killing hostile fighters after a duel was won.
  • Fixed duplicate Structure group in the Castle building menu.
  • Fixed fire respawning glitch caused by player claiming a tile with fire in it (such as after a fire trap was set off).

