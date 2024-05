Share · View all patches · Build 14482671 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 13:09:23 UTC by Wendy

This quick update fixes a bug that prevented two achievements ("Legacy Retained" and "Mob Justice") from being awarded when they should have been.

This explains why only my personal Steam account had these unlocked. I'm not bragging, and I'm definitely not proud of it -- mistakes happen, but I'm committed to fixing everything. Eventually. :)

Cheers,

Sandor