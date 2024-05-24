 Skip to content

Great Houses of Calderia update for 24 May 2024

Minor Update Patch Note — 1.0.1.1315 (b14482656)

Share · View all patches · Build 14482656 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 15:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new minor update [1.0.1.1315 (b14482656)] is now live with the following changes:

Added

  • Resource icons for the fiefdom info screen

Updated

  • Game Over screen texts from peace negotiation outcomes
  • Armies can now be disbanded anywhere on the map, but that army needs to travel home first to disband. This action is cancellable.
  • Conflict cards for units now tell if the unit doesn’t have any usable ability.

Fixed

  • Game Over screen after Civil War peace negotiations sometimes showed opposite results from the actual outcomes
  • Civil War peace negotiations in Calderian Total Win sometimes didn’t have any opponents
  • In some cases characters did not stay married after the wedding. This should now be fixed.
  • Stopped by Bandits event no longer shows trade delegation resources
  • Merge Armies can no longer create commander-only armies.
  • When two weddings were at the same location at the same time, characters got stuck in that location unless save was loaded. This is now fixed.
  • Potential fix for 4x speed crash that happens on lower end computers

Known Issues

  • UI scaling might cause some buttons to go outside the screen on some resolutions. To fix this, adjust the UI scaling percentage in Video Settings.
  • Character customization images might fail to load occasionally. The UI still works, and reopening the menu sometimes fixes the issue.
  • Army movement with “intercept” command, might not work correctly all the time
  • Tooltips may not work properly on all zoom levels. Try zooming into the map to fix issues.
  • Characters show Military damage FX in Conflict
  • Great Houses of Calderia Team -

