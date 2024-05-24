Minor Update Patch Note — 1.0.1.1315 (b14482656)

A new minor update [1.0.1.1315 (b14482656)] is now live with the following changes:
Added
- Resource icons for the fiefdom info screen
Updated
- Game Over screen texts from peace negotiation outcomes
- Armies can now be disbanded anywhere on the map, but that army needs to travel home first to disband. This action is cancellable.
- Conflict cards for units now tell if the unit doesn’t have any usable ability.
Fixed
- Game Over screen after Civil War peace negotiations sometimes showed opposite results from the actual outcomes
- Civil War peace negotiations in Calderian Total Win sometimes didn’t have any opponents
- In some cases characters did not stay married after the wedding. This should now be fixed.
- Stopped by Bandits event no longer shows trade delegation resources
- Merge Armies can no longer create commander-only armies.
- When two weddings were at the same location at the same time, characters got stuck in that location unless save was loaded. This is now fixed.
- Potential fix for 4x speed crash that happens on lower end computers
Known Issues
- UI scaling might cause some buttons to go outside the screen on some resolutions. To fix this, adjust the UI scaling percentage in Video Settings.
- Character customization images might fail to load occasionally. The UI still works, and reopening the menu sometimes fixes the issue.
- Army movement with “intercept” command, might not work correctly all the time
- Tooltips may not work properly on all zoom levels. Try zooming into the map to fix issues.
- Characters show Military damage FX in Conflict
- Great Houses of Calderia Team -
Changed files in this update