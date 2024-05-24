 Skip to content

MAJOR Fight'N'Jokes update for 24 May 2024

Update Patch - X-Stranger and Keyboard v1.2.35

24 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed Bugs:

  • Fixed X-Stranger Chain combo
  • Fixed keyboard Enter and Escape keys conflicting binding
  • Enabled Editor mode (Experimental as it's from 1995/1997)

Editor Mode 1995 / 1997 Available!: (use command line --editor)

Upcoming Bug Fixes:

  • Ability to play Only using Steam
  • Fix Chain Combos for Judy and Darkgun

New Features - Todo:

  • Combo Breaker
  • Add X-Stranger Health Recharge and Dodge on Hold Button
  • Aura Animation
  • Duke Palette Finish (Dementiality)

Please contact me or the team on Discord, Twitter or in the Discussion board on Steam for any issues!
Thank you for your amazing support :)

Cheers,
Mental Drink

