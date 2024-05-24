Update Patch - X-Stranger and Keyboard v1.2.35

Fixed Bugs:
- Fixed X-Stranger Chain combo
- Fixed keyboard Enter and Escape keys conflicting binding
- Enabled Editor mode (Experimental as it's from 1995/1997)
Editor Mode 1995 / 1997 Available!: (use command line --editor)
Upcoming Bug Fixes:
- Ability to play Only using Steam
- Fix Chain Combos for Judy and Darkgun
New Features - Todo:
- Combo Breaker
- Add X-Stranger Health Recharge and Dodge on Hold Button
- Aura Animation
- Duke Palette Finish (Dementiality)
Please contact me or the team on Discord, Twitter or in the Discussion board on Steam for any issues!
Thank you for your amazing support :)
Cheers,
Mental Drink
