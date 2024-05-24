Update Patch - X-Stranger and Keyboard v1.2.35

Fixed Bugs:

Fixed X-Stranger Chain combo

Fixed keyboard Enter and Escape keys conflicting binding

Enabled Editor mode (Experimental as it's from 1995/1997)

Editor Mode 1995 / 1997 Available!: (use command line --editor)

Upcoming Bug Fixes:

Ability to play Only using Steam

Fix Chain Combos for Judy and Darkgun

New Features - Todo:

Combo Breaker

Add X-Stranger Health Recharge and Dodge on Hold Button

Aura Animation

Duke Palette Finish (Dementiality)

Please contact me or the team on Discord, Twitter or in the Discussion board on Steam for any issues!

Thank you for your amazing support :)

Cheers,

Mental Drink