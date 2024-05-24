New Astromancer Job!

[table noborder=1]

[tr]

[td]



[/td]

[td]



[/td]

[td]



[/td]

[td]



[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Tier 3 Long-Range Spellcaster.



Meteor: Deal damage to an area. Has large cast time, a long range, and deals a large amount of damage.



Solar Flare: Deal damage to an area in the shape of a wall relative to the caster. Cannot target diagonals. Also has high damage, large range, and long cast time.



Lock-On: Choose another spell. The spell will follow the target unit rather than his current location.



Magic Shell: Target will take no damage from the next spell he receives. (This ability has also been given to the Sorcerer Job)



Craft the Astromancer's Staff to unlock the Job (Very Late-Game).

Projectile Lines When Targeting with a projectile ability, a line is drawn indicating who it will hit



The lines are also drawn when a player is choosing where to move and indicate how your movement affects projectiles that will soon fire.



You can also see these lines when using Teleport. Warpgate, and Earth Pillar



New Features When selecting a Job, all abilities are listed and those that haven't been unlocked are grayed-out.

Hold Down Mouse Button (Or Confirm Button) to speed up animations

Magic Resistance upgrades are now available for: Ninja, Berserker, Sentinel, Sorcerer, and Champion

Show more text when choosing equipment

Nerfs/Changes Kings Crown no longer sets cast Time for Infuse / Doublecast / Command to 0. It now halves the cast time (stacks with multiple Kings Crowns) and also applies to Triplecast and Command Enemy.

Geomancer Gem damage bonus reduced from 50% and 80% to 40% and 50%

Paladin Gem bonus reduced from 75% and 100% to 50% and 75%

Doublecast and Triplecast must now target different locations for each ability

Triplecast Charge Time increased from 300 to 400

Command Enemy Charge Time increased from 250 to 300

Bug Fixes Fixed issue where Green/Orange numbers in turn order at the top did not match those of units on the battlefield

Fixed Crash that occured with Guard + Dark Bolt

Fixed Issue where Cure became unavailable for High Priest even if it was unlocked.

Fixed Damage Bonus Text for Direct Shot

Fixed 8x dice being able to equip in a normal dice slot

Fixed crash that could occur with Cure AOE

Fixed crash that could occur with Doublecast / Triplecast

Fixed infinite damage with Explosive/Penalize Magic combination

Fixed Curse Range Bonus

Fixed crash that could occur when changing jobs that require an item and the number of items you can equip would decrease upon job change