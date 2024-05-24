Version 0.1.2 Update

Fixed an issue where the screen would sometimes switch to windowed mode when changing display settings.

Addressed a problem where the mouse cursor was locked during windowed mode.

Fixed an issue where status was not displayed correctly on the status confirmation screen at the inn.

Corrected a bug where the game did not properly determine victory or defeat after the last character in each faction died due to status ailments or debuffs.

Fixed a bug where voice types would switch when changing formation positions.

Corrected an issue where the "Open Map" function was incorrectly assigned to a key during dungeon operations.

Fixed a bug where the pop-up displayed during formation changes in battle was not showing correctly.

Corrected an issue where the dissatisfaction text was displayed even though dissatisfaction did not actually increase when a date invitation failed.

Fixed a bug where dungeon event flags were not being saved correctly in certain situations.

Fixed the issue where characters in the formation could not act in battle under the following specific conditions:

When the number of characters in the front row and back row changes in the dungeon, and one side has three members

Moving from the side with more members to the side with fewer members

The destination is the far right (empty slot)

A total party wipe occurs