 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Free.ksPeak update for 24 May 2024

1.0.5 released

Share · View all patches · Build 14482205 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 12:32:15 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ver:1.0.5
[EN]
・Changed the design within the card shop
・Fixed a bug that was obtaining the total number of defeats from the total number of victories when loading save data
[JP]
・カードShop内のデザイン変更
・セーブデータロード時に、総敗北数を総勝利数から取得していた不具合を修正

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2457732
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2457733
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link