1.0.5 released

ver:1.0.5

[EN]

・Changed the design within the card shop

・Fixed a bug that was obtaining the total number of defeats from the total number of victories when loading save data

[JP]

・カードShop内のデザイン変更

・セーブデータロード時に、総敗北数を総勝利数から取得していた不具合を修正