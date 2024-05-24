ver:1.0.5
・Changed the design within the card shop
・Fixed a bug that was obtaining the total number of defeats from the total number of victories when loading save data
・カードShop内のデザイン変更
・セーブデータロード時に、総敗北数を総勝利数から取得していた不具合を修正
Free.ksPeak update for 24 May 2024
1.0.5 released
ver:1.0.5
