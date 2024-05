This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Welcome to another PAYDAY 3 blog, this week focusing on a new skill line that's coming to the next update of PAYDAY 3!

The Assassin Skill Line works in concert with several other skills already present in the game, so we're really excited to see what you can theory-craft with this update.

