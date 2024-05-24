- Fixed an issue with the hint tutorial when having already used a hint before making first hypothesis
- Fixed an issue with tutorial bubbles remaining even after coming back to main menu
- Fixed an issue with buttons clickable even during credit roll
- Prevented unsupported language setting in settings.ini file to crash the game
Chronique des Silencieux update for 24 May 2024
Hotfix 4.0.1l
