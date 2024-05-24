 Skip to content

Chronique des Silencieux update for 24 May 2024

Hotfix 4.0.1l

24 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue with the hint tutorial when having already used a hint before making first hypothesis
  • Fixed an issue with tutorial bubbles remaining even after coming back to main menu
  • Fixed an issue with buttons clickable even during credit roll
  • Prevented unsupported language setting in settings.ini file to crash the game

