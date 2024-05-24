Patch notes for version 0.1.0.6

Share · View all patches · Build 14481954 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 20:09:30 UTC by Wendy

Added more covers to the long way

Added glass floor after the stairs on medium way, this way the attackers will be able to see, if anyone is about to jump on them

The breakable floor piece near the TD point is no longer accessable from below

New feature: Training room

We have upgraded and improved the Training room!

Added a new panel, which lets you change weapons and skills, without going back to main menu.

Added some dummies to the target practice area, so you can test grenades and other skills

Added a side room, where are some dummies for you to try: Dummies with 100 and 150 hp, which are the general HP values of players An unkillable dummy, which shows the damage you do in a set period Added a Turret shooting an ally dummy. You should be able to shield and heal that ally dummy. Added 2 patrolling dummies

As a side-effect, training room is no longer playable in co-op

We aim to improve the map and it's features in the feature. We eventually want this feature to replace the "Try out" mini-tutorial system, instead choosing weapons and skills on this map will show instructions on how to use those items, and let's you test them out.

General changes