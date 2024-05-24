 Skip to content

Foobar Zero Playtest update for 24 May 2024

Patch notes for version 0.1.0.6

Patch notes for version 0.1.0.6 · Last edited 24 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Crossways update

  • Added more covers to the long way
  • Added glass floor after the stairs on medium way, this way the attackers will be able to see, if anyone is about to jump on them
  • The breakable floor piece near the TD point is no longer accessable from below

New feature: Training room

We have upgraded and improved the Training room!

  • Added a new panel, which lets you change weapons and skills, without going back to main menu.

  • Added some dummies to the target practice area, so you can test grenades and other skills

  • Added a side room, where are some dummies for you to try:

    • Dummies with 100 and 150 hp, which are the general HP values of players
    • An unkillable dummy, which shows the damage you do in a set period
    • Added a Turret shooting an ally dummy. You should be able to shield and heal that ally dummy.
    • Added 2 patrolling dummies

  • As a side-effect, training room is no longer playable in co-op

We aim to improve the map and it's features in the feature. We eventually want this feature to replace the "Try out" mini-tutorial system, instead choosing weapons and skills on this map will show instructions on how to use those items, and let's you test them out.

General changes

  • Purple Energy Blade skin had wrong texture
  • Level up reward no longer gives base weapon
  • Fixed Tornado bullet not going through some barriers
  • Removed the mention of Backdrop from the description of Power Katana
  • Redesigned the way you start tutorial and training room
  • Region is now automatically calculated from the data received from Steam, instead of a manual combo-box
  • Camera orientation is now preserved during respawns. It is not reserved between matches
  • Bind has been reworked to have charges instead of SP cost. This way you can still use it, if you hold the ball. On spawn, it starts with 3 charge, and if you hit an enemy, it consumes all the charges
  • Added holograms on tutorial that shows how walljumps should be executed
  • Reduced the damage dealt by charger enemies in tutorial
  • Reduced the numbers of Exploding bots in tutorial
  • Fixed a bug which made the player be invulnerable during tutorial
  • Updated the game over screen. This is still a WIP
  • Updated the login screen to automatically login the player with Steam.
  • Due to login screen changes, linking your legacy account is moved to options.
  • If the steam lobby somehow dies during a match, the host now auto-recreates them, ensuring that future players can join again.

