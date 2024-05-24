 Skip to content

Revhead update for 24 May 2024

Bugfix

24 May 2024

Version 1.8.10730
Date: 24-05-2024

Fixed several issues reported by our users.

Changes:

  • Fixed a crash caused by Charlie's Job with older game saves
  • Fixed Music volume at start
  • Localization updates

