Version 1.8.10730
Date: 24-05-2024
Fixed several issues reported by our users.
Changes:
- Fixed a crash caused by Charlie's Job with older game saves
- Fixed Music volume at start
- Localization updates
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Version 1.8.10730
Date: 24-05-2024
Fixed several issues reported by our users.
Changes:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update