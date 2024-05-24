0.8.14 The 14th round of new vehicle voting and M8 "Scott"

-New vehicle M8 "Scott": A SPG equipped with a 75mm howitzer!

-New feature "Howitzer Indicator": HE turret will now display the blast radius and allow the selection of the impact point by moving the mouse. The reason for this update is because the new boss need it.

-Reduced the rotation speed and appearance rate of the Jagdtiger.

-Attempted to improve the handling of the T17E1 and fixed the inconsistency in the color of the hull and turret.

-Removed the automatic target tracking function of the machine guns on M24 Chaffee, Priest, and Stug III T.

-The 37mm 61-K and Crusader AA Mk I now have a reload time of 0.5 seconds like the Ostwind.

-Fixed some bugs where the armor outline of vehicles were displayed misaligned.

-BM-8-24's level changed from 2 to 1.

-Attempted to fix crashes when switching scenes. If this issue remains, please let me know, and I will continue to fix it.

-New map is currently in development.

By the way, I want to remind all players on the Beta branch that the Beta branch is always the latest, so there's no need to switch back to the normal version.

The 14th round of new vehicle voting has begun!

This time you can choose one from 4 "BIG GUN" vehicles!

The voting will last for two days, please vote in-game!