- Fixed third mission of Barya campaign not completing after defeating all enemies (includes fix for currently broken saves)
- Fixed not being able to move wielder on first turn when starting a game with the complete map exploration option
- Limit risk of rare bug where the campaign map selection menu is not loaded after choosing a campaign
Songs of Conquest update for 24 May 2024
Update 1.0.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
