Songs of Conquest update for 24 May 2024

Update 1.0.1

24 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed third mission of Barya campaign not completing after defeating all enemies (includes fix for currently broken saves)
  • Fixed not being able to move wielder on first turn when starting a game with the complete map exploration option
  • Limit risk of rare bug where the campaign map selection menu is not loaded after choosing a campaign

