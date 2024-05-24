Update 1.04 - more tutorial improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 14481810 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 12:09:08 UTC by Wendy

The changes to level 16, Through The Looking Glass, definitely helped with completion rates, but it still has a big drop-off in players who make it through the level.

To help with this, I've reworked the Laser tutorials on both that level and the level before (Corporate Transparency) to make things clearer, along with an extra comment from Dantar to remind players about the Recycler.

Other tweaks in this update: