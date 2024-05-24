Update 1.04 - more tutorial improvements

The changes to level 16, Through The Looking Glass, definitely helped with completion rates, but it still has a big drop-off in players who make it through the level.
To help with this, I've reworked the Laser tutorials on both that level and the level before (Corporate Transparency) to make things clearer, along with an extra comment from Dantar to remind players about the Recycler.
Other tweaks in this update:
- The Workshop menu now points you to the Steam Workshop, with a clickable button, to subscribe to puzzles.
- In the Esc menu, the "Main Menu" and "Quit To Desktop" buttons have been renamed to "Save & Leave Factory" and "Save & Quit To Desktop" to make it clearer that solutions are saved on exit, and to clear up confusion where players thought selecting "Main Menu" would take them right back to the top of the menu, rather than the Save Select screen."
Changed files in this update