Early Access Update #11 - Townspeople quests changes, and other fixes

Hi! Today's update brings a few changes to townspeople's quests among other things. Now the amount of money/resources they ask for will increased based on the current farm level, as well as the resource rewards they give (the money rewards were already being increased).

This should help keep the tasks remain an interesting source of resources and a non-trivial (in some cases) challenge to fulfill them.

We also wanted to comment on the (expected) feedback from the last update, regarding the overall reduction in income, especially from flowers. While Farm Together 2 isn't meant to be a competitive by any means, balancing is still something important to have in mind.

If an item or set of items has a clear advantage over the others, it will steer people's behavior towards it, and that's not something we want to happen. We don't want to force the opposite either (although the quest and town shop system encourages item variety), but at least make it so farms with a bit of everything isn't "penalized" too much by comparison.

In regards to the item experience bonus multiplier, the switch to a logarithmic behavior means that focusing on a single item to boost its income beyond reasonable values is no longer as good a strategy as before. However, as a result of that, it's true that the overall income for most mid- and high-level farms has been reduced, which is why we're releasing a change today that reduces the amount of money required to upgrade town shops.

Improvements:

Improved looks of the farm name in the entry cutscene.

Bugfixes:

Fixed animal fields not updating their food amount properly (caused visual issues with feeders)

Fixed invalid quest requirements for items with unlock level over 100. If you got one of these, please discard them if you haven't already.

Gameplay changes:

Decreased coin requirements of shop upgrades.

Townspeople tasks now scale their requirements and rewards based on farm level.

Decreased XP granted by harvesting Fish ponds. Also, pond size multiplier now applies to XP as well as money. Despite being the items with lowest effort-per-tile, they granted just too much XP compared to other items.

Today's Farm showcase: "Dreamin about a fully unlocked farm map" by Farmer Doomz

