SUPER LIFTPIA update for 24 May 2024

5/24　update

24 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-You can now jump using the space key
-The structure of the map has changed significantly.

  • Implemented a dark room
  • Implemented forced scrolling
    -The number of enemy types has increased
    -Introduced Steam achievements

