Lone Fungus 2 is LIVE on Kickstarter!

I'm excited to announce that the Kickstarter campaign for Lone Fungus 2 is now LIVE!

You can check out the campaign here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/620777061/lone-fungus-2

A lot of information about the game exists in the actual Kickstarter!

I'd just like to say thanks to everyone who supported me in the making of the first game and everyone who played it! I'm super looking forward to interacting and working together with the community on the second game and I hope it'll be a big step up from the first game!

I'll be super thankful to anyone who shares the campaign or generally tells people about the game. Let your favorite content creators know the game exist and maybe they'll play the demo! And of course I'm super thankful to all of you who pledge to the project, thank you so much!