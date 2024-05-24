- Weapons now shoot from the players pov for more reliable shots.
- Upgrade station is no longer able to steal your grappling hook.
- Grappling onto a moving target now will detach you when it no longer connects to the grappling point.
- Non-Wallrunnable surfaces will no longer reset your double-jump and times you touched a wall.
Vigilant Inquest Playtest update for 24 May 2024
Patch 0.10.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update