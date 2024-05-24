 Skip to content

Vigilant Inquest Playtest update for 24 May 2024

Patch 0.10.5

Patch 0.10.5 · Build 14481653 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 12:09:27 UTC

  • Weapons now shoot from the players pov for more reliable shots.
  • Upgrade station is no longer able to steal your grappling hook.
  • Grappling onto a moving target now will detach you when it no longer connects to the grappling point.
  • Non-Wallrunnable surfaces will no longer reset your double-jump and times you touched a wall.

