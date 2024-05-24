Test 0.9 - Early version

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

As promised we have started working on localizing the game to a multitude of languages. Right now these languages are added on the preview branch:

English

Dutch

Portuguese

Spanish

Simplified Chinese

While we are working with the proper professionals to translate and test all elements of the game we want to incorporate your feedback as well, especially for the Portuguese and Spanish localization, since we feel that these ones are really close to being completed.

If you want to test the early versions feel free to switch your game version to the early testing branch and select your desired language in the steam options menu:

Right click Verbal Verdict in your Steam library

Click on properties

Click on Betas

Select preview in the dropdown menu

Click on General

Select your desired language

Do not forget to switch back when you are done testing!

Things are expected to be broken, break or otherwise. Please keep this in mind.

Feel free to provide feedback in the comments of this post or send us an email: verbalverdict@savannadevelopments.com. We hope to ship the update of 0.9 to you soon and provide more details about 0.10 in the near future.

The Savanna Team