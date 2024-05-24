Small Update v0.5.15

Hey guys! We're working hard on the game every day!
What does this patch bring?
- Added: camera sway when aiming when insanity or fatigue is at high levels
- Added: high fatigue now affects in negative way how much damage the player deals with melee weapons and how accurate is when shooting
- Added: when you have Stone Pickaxe in the Hand, you can remove dead bodies (which helps i.e. when your item is dropped into enemy skeleton)
- Changed: Marksman Skill - full accuracy bonus when player is crouching, half accuracy bonus when player is standing
- Added: Notification on screen about begin of Meteor Shower
- Added (temporary): Frank now sells Anti-Gravity Core and Filter (for easier gameplay of new players), but later we will move it to some quests
- Added: option to set Crosshair color
- Added: option to set size of Crosshair
- Added: item action for Unload a firearm (in same way like you drink or eat, use scroll mouse button to select action Unload and then hold left mouse button to Unload the gun)
- Changed: condition is no longer visible for items that don't matter
- Added: flash notification about "becoming a bandit"
- Added: flash notification about "high level of insanity"
- Added: equipable items now have info about for which slot they are supposed (only when Basic Controls Hints are enabled)
- Changed: SPK is now considered as Sharp Item (can be repaired and can be used for opening food cans)
- Changed: Energy Drink (liquid) now hydratates in same way as Dirty Water (but without poisoning)
- Added (experimentally): OGD Warmachine (workname for now), a big slow diesel war machine with rocket launcher and machine gun, and huge amount of HP.. We want to share this prototype with you. Currently you can locate it in OGD territories (by random, so even we dont know where it will spawn).
Changed files in this update