 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Animal Shake update for 24 May 2024

hotfix: mutation(glass ceiling)

Share · View all patches · Build 14481094 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 11:09:28 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I have corrected the score reduction rate for the mutation(glass ceiling).

Before:
Displayed: -15%, Actual: -30%

After:
Displayed: -15%, Actual: -15%

Changed files in this update

Depot 2869961
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link