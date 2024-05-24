05-24 patch-notes

Share · View all patches · Build 14480960 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 10:13:16 UTC by Wendy

UTC time 09:30-10:30

Bug Fixes

Damage calculation error for Energy totem and Starfield Shield

（Skill release bullet's all have similar issues）

Adjustment

Main interface, pet level display has been added

In-game time of day adjusted to 60 minutes (originally 48 minutes)

Cube - legendary+ Flame sprite x2 + 10 Purple Recasts = legendary affixes will definitely be produced

Corrupted of Xanadu Land

Activate Red Arms adjusted to 1000 silver coins, sprite elf, 6 hours (originally 10000 silver coins, 12 elves, 72 hours)

Corrupted Elementals adjusted to dynamic healthmax mechanic 850K + 100K number of players (example: 10 players is 1.75M life)

Wind/Fire/Wood blood cap adjusted 780K + 90K number of players (cap 1.59M)

Added Corrupted Xanadu season achievement