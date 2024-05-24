05-24 patch-notes

UTC time 09:30-10:30
Bug Fixes
Damage calculation error for Energy totem and Starfield Shield
（Skill release bullet's all have similar issues）
Adjustment
Main interface, pet level display has been added
In-game time of day adjusted to 60 minutes (originally 48 minutes)
Cube - legendary+ Flame sprite x2 + 10 Purple Recasts = legendary affixes will definitely be produced
Corrupted of Xanadu Land
Activate Red Arms adjusted to 1000 silver coins, sprite elf, 6 hours (originally 10000 silver coins, 12 elves, 72 hours)
Corrupted Elementals adjusted to dynamic healthmax mechanic 850K + 100K number of players (example: 10 players is 1.75M life)
Wind/Fire/Wood blood cap adjusted 780K + 90K number of players (cap 1.59M)
Added Corrupted Xanadu season achievement
Changed files in this update