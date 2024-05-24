May 24th Magical Patch Note

Share · View all patches · Build 14480947 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 10:26:32 UTC by Wendy

Hello, magical girls! ✧⁺⸜(･ ᗜ ･ )⸝⁺✧

We would like to inform you about the recent activities of the Magic Development Girls.

Our Magic Development Girl detected fake magic and malice and immediately chanted:

Magic magic = new Magic();

if (magic is DarkMagic) {

magic.Cleanse();

} else {

magic.BoingBoingSmile();

}

to cleanse them.

As a result, several bugs that were hindering the smooth progress of the game have been eliminated.

Additionally, the Magic Art Girl has put in even more effort to cleanse the elements that were obstructing anything related with displaying the artwork.

In summary:

Various screen display bugs have been eradicated and QoL improvements have been made.

Voice recognition has been optimized.

Additionally, a "Copy Code" button has been added after creating a room for a magic duel. ✧⁺⸜(･ ᗜ ･ )⸝⁺✧

We will continue to strive for a more elegant and magical magical girl experience.

Thank you.

Sincerely,

All members of the Magic Development Girls at ReLU Games