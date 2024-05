Share · View all patches · Build 14480896 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 11:09:27 UTC by Wendy

Version Description: 1.03EA

Major Improvements:

Added support for English language.

Can initiate wars in areas where exploration reaches 100%, capturing them to gain additional resources.

Can steal and rob from NPCs that haven't joined players.

Significantly increased dialogues, including tutorial prompts and some main storyline.

Fixed numerous bugs.