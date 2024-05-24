- Difficulty adjustments have been made.
- Graphics have been optimized for higher performance.
- Space has been optimized, the game now weighs 30gb opposed to the 43gb it weighed before.
Jack Holmes : Master of Puppets update for 24 May 2024
Patch 1.1.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
