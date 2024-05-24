 Skip to content

Jack Holmes : Master of Puppets update for 24 May 2024

Patch 1.1.6

Patch 1.1.6 · Last edited 24 May 2024

  • Difficulty adjustments have been made.
  • Graphics have been optimized for higher performance.
  • Space has been optimized, the game now weighs 30gb opposed to the 43gb it weighed before.

