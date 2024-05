Share · View all patches · Build 14480860 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 11:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Patch changelog:

Bug fix for "New Text" in game settings

Bug fix for settings adjustment and save

Settings bug that caused calibration problems is now fixed

After patch 2.5.9(a) including 2.5.9(a) itself there won't be any force setting reset. If you are user that is experiencing simulator initialisation problems reach out to our discord channel.