Hello everyone!

After a lot of hard work, the game is finally ready for release, I hope you'll enjoy it!



I plan to do weekly content updates in the coming months.

Fishing Contests - You will earn new currency, medals.

Pets - Hatch, breed and upgrade pets that will hang out at your boat, and will give you awesome bonuses.

If you want to suggest an update, let me know in the Discord