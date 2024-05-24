- Minor optimization
- Attempt to fix the huge white light special effects anomaly in some players (explanation: because the developers have multiple machines without any anomalies, only some players can trigger this phenomenon, so we can only guess the possible cause of the problem, so we are not confident in completely fixing it. We apologize for this)
Deep Sea Hunter update for 24 May 2024
Attempt to fix the huge white light
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update