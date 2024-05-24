 Skip to content

Deep Sea Hunter update for 24 May 2024

Attempt to fix the huge white light

Share · View all patches · Build 14480732 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 09:52:18 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Minor optimization
  • Attempt to fix the huge white light special effects anomaly in some players (explanation: because the developers have multiple machines without any anomalies, only some players can trigger this phenomenon, so we can only guess the possible cause of the problem, so we are not confident in completely fixing it. We apologize for this)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2924281
