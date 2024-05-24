Update 0.5.23

- The number of floating weapons equipped was corrected to be normal when restoring an interrupted save.
- Adjustment of the ability "Guided Magic Bombardment": increase the search range. It now targets crates and other objects.
- Fixed a bug that prevented some of the reserved familiars from being summoned correctly.
- Fixed a bug that allowed duplicate hero skills to be acquired.
- Adjusted the weapon type "Rifle Sword" so that critical hits are generated by shooting.
- Improved drop items so that they do not overlap.
- Some objects in the Divine Demons Castle are now destructible.
- Shape images are displayed in the detailed information of the familial enhancement piece as an item.
- Adjust the closest camera mode.
- Adjustment of the ability "Magic Bind": effect duration and value reduced.
- Adjustment of wand magic: increased power of the final combo (linear magic).
- Improvements to the Familiar Enhancement Screen.
- Have nearby items and treasure chests displayed on the minimap.
- Other minor corrections.
