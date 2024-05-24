 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

蒐命のラスティル - とこしえの迷宮城 - update for 24 May 2024

Update 0.5.23

Share · View all patches · Build 14480645 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 09:46:12 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The number of floating weapons equipped was corrected to be normal when restoring an interrupted save.
  • Adjustment of the ability "Guided Magic Bombardment": increase the search range. It now targets crates and other objects.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented some of the reserved familiars from being summoned correctly.
  • Fixed a bug that allowed duplicate hero skills to be acquired.
  • Adjusted the weapon type "Rifle Sword" so that critical hits are generated by shooting.
  • Improved drop items so that they do not overlap.
  • Some objects in the Divine Demons Castle are now destructible.
  • Shape images are displayed in the detailed information of the familial enhancement piece as an item.
  • Adjust the closest camera mode.
  • Adjustment of the ability "Magic Bind": effect duration and value reduced.
  • Adjustment of wand magic: increased power of the final combo (linear magic).
  • Improvements to the Familiar Enhancement Screen.
  • Have nearby items and treasure chests displayed on the minimap.
  • Other minor corrections.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2162821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link