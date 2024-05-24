Minor Fixes

Thanks to Shizzy and Ooze, I've found some minor issues with the new community patch v1.1.
- Fixed Mouse Sensitivity for values > 0.0 and < 1.0
- Fixed Multiplier, insane highscores shouldn't be possible now. -> Leaderboard Reset!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Thanks to Shizzy and Ooze, I've found some minor issues with the new community patch v1.1.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update