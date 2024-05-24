 Skip to content

A Void Shaper update for 24 May 2024

Minor Fixes

Build 14480589 · Last edited 24 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks to Shizzy and Ooze, I've found some minor issues with the new community patch v1.1.

  • Fixed Mouse Sensitivity for values > 0.0 and < 1.0
  • Fixed Multiplier, insane highscores shouldn't be possible now. -> Leaderboard Reset!

