Update

ver0.3x --> ver0.3204

Urgent bug fix

Fixed a bug where the UI layout was broken in settings other than 1920*1080.

Thank you for your cooperation in Playtest!!

If you participated in the Playtest, please give us your feedback!

I sincerely hope for your cooperation.

https://steamcommunity.com/app/2857710/discussions/0/4303823318972648129/