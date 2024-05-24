Patch 2024 May 24th

Added a modes that hygiene recovers itself and hygiene stays at the max, you can change it from the options
You can retrieve materials by deleting rooms now, except gold
Fixed a bug that when a big employee leaves while in a Big Room, sometimes the game crashes
Fixed a bug that where a janitor clean rooms that aren't assigned to them
Fixed the description of Resting Rooms
Raised efficiency of material gathering employees
Added a mention of a way to buy a bigger land in the tutorial
